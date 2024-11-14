SMBB Medical University Organised Awareness Seminar On "No Corruption"
Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) SMBB Medical University Larkana organised the awareness seminar with collaboration of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Chandka Medical College here on Thursday.
Addressing in the awareness seminar, Director General NAB Regional Sukkur Fayaz Ahmad Qureshi said that our religion, society and constitution reject corruption, he added that getting rid of corruption is possible only when we start accountability from ourselves.
Principal Chandka Medical College Prof. Dr. Zameer Ahmed Soomro said that corruption is not only about money, misuse of one's powers is also corruption, corruption is the biggest obstacle in the country's development, educationist Prof.
Mukhtiar Ahmad Samo said that corruption can be eradicated only through better education and training.
Dean Prof. Dr. Bashir Ahmed Sheikh said that seeing the enthusiasm of the students, I am convinced that our future generation will be free from corruption.
The seminar was also addressed by Dr. Shahid Hussain Soomro, Focal Person of Chandka Medical College, oratory competition, poster competition and essay competition were also organized in the seminar, as a result, Salma Mehmood from Institute of Pharmacy in English Speech, Tabsum Naz from Nursing College in Sindhi and Amina Umrani got a clear advantage in urdu, while Fazila Lahori of Dental College, Dr.
Fiza and Fehmida Akbar of Institute of Pharmacy won the Essay writing, while Aziz ur Rahman, a student of Nursing College, won the position in the poster competition, Dean Prof. Dr. Muhammad Hanif Shaikh, Dean Prof. Dr. Yusuf Shah, Director NAB Imran Ahmed Mangrio, Principal Dental College Prof. Qaimuddin Shaikh, Principal Nursing Prof. Ghulam Abbas Panhwar, Director Physiotherapy Dr. Mukesh Kumar, Director Pharmacy Wasim Abbas, Prof. Saeed Ahmed Shaikh, Prof. Amr Lal, Prof. Shabnam, Prof. Abdul Rauf Khaskheli, Vice Principal Chandka Dr. Fauzia Chandio, Admin Officer Waheed Zaman, Abdul Samad Bhatti Spokesperson of University along with faculty, officers and students were present in the awareness seminar. Earlier Regional Director NAB Sukkur participated in the "No Corruption Awareness" walk with CMC faculty members and students from admin block to main gate of the university.
