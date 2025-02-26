SMBBMU explores international collaboration with Meijo University, Japan

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The Vice Chancellor of SMBBMU Larkana, Prof. Dr Nusrat Shah met the President of Meijo University Prof Akhiro Ohara on Wednesday at his office in Meijo University, Nagoya, Japan.

Together, they explored various options for future collaborations and joint research initiatives, a press release said. Prof. Yoshiyaki Takaya and Prof. Dr. Mir Hassan Khoso, Director ORIC, along with students of Smbbmu, also participated in the discussions, aiming to strengthen academic ties and promote international research partnerships.

The meeting focused on fostering academic and research projects, and institutional partnerships to enhance global learning and innovation in Pharmacy and Basic health sciences.

This engagement marks a significant step toward expanding SMBBMU’s international outreach, postgraduate degree options for students and research excellence.

The leadership of both universities expressed keen interest in strengthening their friendship, working together to advance knowledge and research to address global health challenges, and participate in cultural exchange programs through shared expertise and resources.