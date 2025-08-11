- Home
SMBBMU Holds 4th Free Medical Camp In Jacobabad As Part Of Independence Day And “Marka E Haq” Celebrations
Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2025 | 05:00 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) In line with the Sindh Government’s announcement to celebrate two weeks of “Marka e Haq” and Independence Day with great national spirit from August 1 to August 14, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana, under the special directives of Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Nusrat Shah, is organizing a series of free medical camps in underprivileged and remote areas.
The fourth camp in this series was successfully held on Monday in Jacobabad, providing free medical facilities to nearly 1,700 patients. The camp offered specialist clinics in gynecology, dermatology, medicine, liver and gastroenterology, urology, along with ultrasound and X-ray services.
In addition to medical services, SMBBMU-affiliated institutions are hosting various events to mark the occasion.
At Bibi Aseefa Dental College Larkana, the day began with a flag-hoisting ceremony led by Principal Professor Dr. Qaimuddin Sheikh, joined by the faculty who saluted the national flag. A “Commemoration of Truth” walk followed, culminating in a dignified ceremony where speakers paid glowing tributes to the Pakistan Army. They reaffirmed their commitment to defend the homeland, declaring that any hostile intent toward Pakistan would be met with an unyielding response “like a wall of rock.”
The event saw active participation from Vice Principal Dr. Aswad, Chief Security Officer Sultan Ahmed Bhutto, faculty members, officers, and staff of the Dental College.
