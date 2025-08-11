Open Menu

SMBBMU Holds 4th Free Medical Camp In Jacobabad As Part Of Independence Day And “Marka E Haq” Celebrations

Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2025 | 05:00 PM

SMBBMU Holds 4th Free Medical Camp in Jacobabad as Part of Independence Day and “Marka e Haq” Celebrations

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) In line with the Sindh Government’s announcement to celebrate two weeks of “Marka e Haq” and Independence Day with great national spirit from August 1 to August 14, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana, under the special directives of Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Nusrat Shah, is organizing a series of free medical camps in underprivileged and remote areas.

The fourth camp in this series was successfully held on Monday in Jacobabad, providing free medical facilities to nearly 1,700 patients. The camp offered specialist clinics in gynecology, dermatology, medicine, liver and gastroenterology, urology, along with ultrasound and X-ray services.

In addition to medical services, SMBBMU-affiliated institutions are hosting various events to mark the occasion.

At Bibi Aseefa Dental College Larkana, the day began with a flag-hoisting ceremony led by Principal Professor Dr. Qaimuddin Sheikh, joined by the faculty who saluted the national flag. A “Commemoration of Truth” walk followed, culminating in a dignified ceremony where speakers paid glowing tributes to the Pakistan Army. They reaffirmed their commitment to defend the homeland, declaring that any hostile intent toward Pakistan would be met with an unyielding response “like a wall of rock.”

The event saw active participation from Vice Principal Dr. Aswad, Chief Security Officer Sultan Ahmed Bhutto, faculty members, officers, and staff of the Dental College.

Recent Stories

UAE Team Emirates – XRG's McNulty clinches final ..

UAE Team Emirates – XRG's McNulty clinches final stage, overall victory at Tou ..

19 minutes ago
 ATC acquits Qureshi, sentences Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz ..

ATC acquits Qureshi, sentences Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry to 10 years in jail ..

30 minutes ago
 PSX hits historic high as KSE-100 surges over 1,50 ..

PSX hits historic high as KSE-100 surges over 1,500 Points

57 minutes ago
 UPCA bans Cricketer Yash Dayal from UP T20 League ..

UPCA bans Cricketer Yash Dayal from UP T20 League over rape allegations

1 hour ago
 ADFD: Strategic partner in advancing comprehensive ..

ADFD: Strategic partner in advancing comprehensive Arab development

1 hour ago
 Monsoon Rains to Intensify in Pakistan; Flood Advi ..

Monsoon Rains to Intensify in Pakistan; Flood Advisory Issued for Punjab

1 hour ago
PM Shehbaz approves appointment of new ambassadors ..

PM Shehbaz approves appointment of new ambassadors to UAE , Russia

1 hour ago
 Fawad Khan’s Bollywood film Abir Gulaal to relea ..

Fawad Khan’s Bollywood film Abir Gulaal to release on August 29

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 UAE harnesses AI to boost Arabic language global r ..

UAE harnesses AI to boost Arabic language global reach

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi’s AI sector expands 61% in one year

Abu Dhabi’s AI sector expands 61% in one year

3 hours ago
 Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka arrested over protest again ..

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka arrested over protest against Modi-led BJP govt, ECI

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan