SMBBMU Holds Seminar On Physiotherapy With Participation Of Foreign Scholars

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2024 | 05:30 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana organized a seminar on the growth and scope of physiotherapy on Wednesday.

The seminar was inaugurated by Dr. Mukesh Kumar and also featured Dr. Naseebullah as a focal person.

Dr. Mukesh Kumar Jesrani from the United Kingdom, emphasized the importance of physical therapy in restoring and regaining range of motion for individuals.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Nusrut Shah expressed her happiness at the interactive session for physical therapy students, highlighting the need for more physiotherapists in the country's healthcare sector. She discussed plans to enhance clinical skills for Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) students and expressed interest in further collaboration with the guest speaker for opportunities in the United Kingdom.

Dean of Surgery and Allied Sciences Dr. Gulzar Ahmed Shaikh praised the profession of physiotherapy for its role in rehabilitating injured individuals, emphasizing the important work of physiotherapists in bringing people back to their original lives. Deans and principals from various colleges and institutes also attended the event.

The seminar concluded with a vote of thanks from the focal person, Dr. Naseebullah Shaikh, who expressed gratitude for the successful event and encouraged the organization of more seminars to continue discussions on the importance of physical therapy.

