SMBBMU Larkana Extends Date Of Admission In Medical Colleges Upto December 29

SMBBMU Larkana extends date of admission in medical colleges upto December 29

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :The Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana has extended the date of admission in medical and dental colleges across Sindh upto December 29.

The media spokesperson of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University Larkana Abdul Samad Bhatti in a statement on Saturday said that the last date of admissions in medical and dental colleges has been extended.

According to which now the date of admission will be upto December 29, 2021.

The extension in the last date has been made keeping in view the difficulties faced by the students in obtaining the required papers due to the delay in the results of the Intermediate examinations.

The last date will be for all medical and dental colleges in Sindh, he added.

