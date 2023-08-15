(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana organized a special program to celebrate the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan at the Arija Campus of the University.

The flag-hoisting ceremony was performed by Vice Chancellor Nusrat Shah along with her team.

Later on, a plantation activity was held in which the vice chancellor, deans, principals, directors, and students participated by planting a large number of plants at Arija campus, some 20 Km from here followed by cake cutting ceremony and a colourful Independence Day programme.

Enthusiastic speeches and national songs were offered by the students of affiliated colleges of SMBBMU Larkana.

All deans, principals and directors spoke on the importance of Independence Day and how our graduates can play a role to alleviate the suffering of ailing humanity.

VC Prof Nusrat Shah talked about the achievements and challenges of Pakistan through 76 years.

She said our biggest achievement is that we are a nuclear power and its credit goes to our great leader Shaheed Z. A. Bhutto whose vision was that we will eat grass but will make an atom bomb.

She said that Shaheed Bhutto sacrificed his life so the country becomes secure. Secondly, we got a constitution in 1973 passed unanimously by the Parliament which was again an achievement of Z. A. Bhutto. The third achievement is we have had democracy in Pakistan for the last 15 years.

She spoke about the challenges and said first of all we have failed to develop as one nation and are divided on lines of language, race, sectarian and ethnic grounds.

She said that only by following Quaid's three principles, unity, faith and discipline we can develop as a strong nation.

Secondly, our economy is sick from the very beginning and we are still dependent on IMF loans.

She said we have failed to achieve the global development goals of alleviating poverty and hunger, universal health and education, gender equity and women empowerment, safe water, decent employment and housing and above all respect and dignity for all.

We want a Pakistan where no one is hungry and homeless, all have access to education and healthcare, no woman is killed for honour, minorities have equal rights and a culture of peace, tolerance, and respect, she added.

Dean Medical & Allied Professor Alam Ibrahim Siddiqui, Dean Basic Medical Sciences Prof Amar Lal Gurbakhshani, Dean Dentistry Prof Yusuf Shah, Principal Chandka Medical College Prof Zamir Ahmed Soomro, Principal Bibi Aseefa Dental College Prof Qaimuddin Shaikh, Director Institute of Pharmacy Prof Abdul Rauf Khaskhaili, Principal Benazir College of Nursing Ghulam Abbas Panhwar and Director Institute of Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Sciences Mukesh Kumar, also addressed the gathering.