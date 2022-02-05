SMBBMU Larkana observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana on Saturday arranged a seminar at Chandka Medical College (CMC) in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day to express wholehearted support of the Pakistani nation to upkeep the struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal CMC Larkana Professor Dr. Gulzar Ahmed Shaikh said, we believe in our oppressed Kashmiri brothers on this day and we will not leave them alone on any front rather, we are their voice, their case will be highlighted on the political and diplomatic fronts internationally.

He said, Pakistani people have always raised their voice against the oppression of Indian forces in occupied Kashmir and abuse of human rights.

He reaffirmed the steadfast support of the people of Pakistan to their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their struggle to achieve their inherent right to decide their future.

He said that in today's democratic and media dominating era, it was very unfortunate to deprive the Kashmiri people of their basic right through this tyrannical detention. "By observing the Day of Solidarity with Kashmiris, we have to reiterate the commitment to continue political, moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris in their struggle", he said.

He said that the Indian government has been engaged in committing human right violations and heinous crimes including using rape, using pellet guns and mass burials to suppress ingenious freedom struggle of the people of Kashmir against Indian occupation which cannot suppress the freedom movement of Kashmiris through oppressive use of force and state terrorism.

He said that despite atrocities being committed by Indian troops in Occupied Kashmir at large scale for several decades, the Kashmiris people are rendering unmatched sacrifices to achieve their birth right of self-determination.

Kashmir is a human issue rather than a dispute over a territory and India should understand this fact and should immediately repeal the black laws in Occupied Kashmir as it cannot suppress the indigenous freedom struggle of the people of Kashmir, he added.

The Principal CMC urged the international community, the United Nations and human rights organizations to take notice of the grave human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir. He also called upon the people across the border to use social media to tell the world as to what is going on in Occupied Kashmir.

He assured the Kashmiri people that the people of Pakistan will never abandon their unflinching support for them. He said that Kashmiri people are facing atrocities with courage, however, India could not deprive them from their due basic right for long.

Registrar of SMBBMU Larkana Dr Syed Qamar Shah, Dr. Zerish and Dr. Saima also spoke on the occasion.

Professors Dr. Safdar Ali Sheikh, Professor Saeed Ahmad Sheikh, Prof. Riaz Ahmed Sheikh, Prof. Dr. Shahida Magsi, Dr. Shahid Hussain Soomro, Vice-Principal of Asifa Dental College, Prof. Saleem Raza Khuhawar, Abdul Samad Bhatti, students of the college, faculty, officers and staff were present on the occasion.

Later, a protest rally led by the Principal CMC Larkana was taken out from the CMC Larkana to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people. Professors, faculty, students, officers and others participated in the rally. The participants of the rally were raising slogans for the early liberation of Kashmir and condemning the Indian atrocities in the Held Kashmir Valley. The rally was concluded at Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Memorial library Larkana.