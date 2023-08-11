SMBBMU Larkana organizes condolence reference in memory of Professor Bilquees Malik

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana on Friday organized a condolence reference in the memory of famous Gynecologist Late Professor Dr. Bilquees Malik, held CMC auditorium

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :The Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana on Friday organized a condolence reference in the memory of famous Gynecologist Late Professor Dr. Bilquees Malik, held CMC auditorium.

At the beginning of the programme, one minute silence was observed in the memory of Prof. Dr. Bilquees Malik, and an interview and documentary was shown on multimedia in memory of Madam Bilquees Malik. It was shown that the participants could not hold back tears after watching the interview.

Addressing the condolence reference, Vice-Chancellor SMBBMU Larkana Professor Dr. Nusrat Shah said that, on the demise of Madam Malik, it seems as if I have lost myself, adding that her legacy should continue.

She said we have to keep the name of madam alive, the university has named the hostels in the name of madam Bilquees Malik enclave in the life of madam.

She also said we will try to name the teaching hospital in the name of Professor Dr. Bilquees Malik.

Addressing the condolence reference, Principal CMC Larkana Professor Dr. Zameer Ahmed Soomro said that Madam Bilquees Malik was a torch, with which many lights will continue to burn and she is still a shining star in the world of medicine.

Speaking on the occasion, former Vice Chancellor SMBBMU Larkana Professor Sikandar Ali Shaikh said that Madam Bilquees Malik was not a character but an institution, she came to Larkana on the request of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and she dedicated her entire life to the people of Larkana.

Dr. Huzooran Shaikh said that Madam Dr. Bilquees Malik taught us that medicine is nothing without ethics, science is nothing without medicine, and the world is nothing without science.

Dr. Khalilullah Memon, who participated in the special condolence reference from America, said the death of Madam Bilquees Malik is a great loss and he said that whatever we are today is because of Madam Bilquees.

On this occasion, he announced five fully-funded Madam Bilqis Malik Graduation Scholarships for the Students of Chandka Medical College from SANAA and also announced five fully-funded Madam Bilqis Malik Post-Graduation Scholarships for USA.

Professor Hakim Ali Abro while presenting the resolution in the meeting that madam Bilquees Malik should be awarded the title of Mohsin-e-Larkana.

The condolence meeting was attended by former Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asadullah Maher, Prof. Sikander Ali Mughal, Prof. Shahjahan Katpar, Prof. Sher Muhammad Sheikh, Prof. Shahida Magsi, Prof. Imtiaz Shah, Dr. Mehboob Shah, Dr. Moula Bukhsh Kalhoro, Director Health Services Dr. Abdul Sattar, Dr. Shazia Jatoi, Syed Babu Iqbal, Nisar Khokhar and others also spoke.