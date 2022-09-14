SMBBMU Larkana organizes Mobile Medical Camp in various areas of the District

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :On the special instructions of Vice Chancellor Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU), Larkana, Professor Dr. Anila Atta-ur-Rehman, medical relief was being provided to flood hit people in Larkana and its suburbs.

The University spokesman informed Wednesday that the doctors specializing in diseases such as dermatology, gastroenterology, malaria and pediatrics participated in the camp.

He also told that through a mobile relief camp, 450 affected families were distributed rations and necessities of life to remote flood-affected villages.

On the other hand, a free medical camp was also organized in a large tent settlement in Upper Sindh for which the University is supported by Chandka Medical College Hospital, in the medical camp.

General OPD, Children Ward, Gynecology Ward, Skin Disease Ward and Gastro Ward have been established.

Around 20 Specialist Doctors, 9 Nursing Staff and Supporting Staff are doing their duty in the camp.

A total of 530 patients were treated and given free medicines in the hospital set up in Tent City on Wednesday, in Shaheed BB Municipal Stadium Larkana.

Meanwhile, Ghulam Muhammad Maher Medical College Sukkur also organized a mobile camp in Teheri village of Taluka Rohri in which 689 patients were treated free of charge and free medicines were given to the flood/rain affectees.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Anila Attaur Rehman in a statement said that we are trying our best to help the flood victims in every possible way and we are working hard day and night in this difficult time.

She also said that SMBBMU Larkana has also organized relief camps in remote areas of the Larkana Division and others areas of the province on various occasions since month of August 2022.