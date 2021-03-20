SMBBMU Larkana organizes World Oral Health Day

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University(SMBBMU) Larkana, organized a Oral Health Festival, on the eve of World Oral Health Day here at Bibi Asifa Dental College on Saturday.

Registrar SMBBMU & Principal CMC Larkana Professor Dr. K. Das was the chief guest on the occasion. While Principal Bibi Asifa Dental College Larkana Professor Dr. Yousuf Shah, Faculty Members of the University and the Dental College, teachers, Parents and students were also present on the occasion.

The purpose of the event was to create awareness among masses about oral health in general and live mouth smart in particular. People from different walks of life participated in the event.

The event included lectures by the eminent experts, presentations, short videos, models, and table clinics as well as posters exhibition. Students of Dental College displayed their stalls in the festival.

While addressing the gathering, the Registrar SMBBMU & Principal CMC Larkana Professor Dr. K. Das said that the vision of University is excellence in the academics, research and effective leadership in the development of our community and beloved country.

He said, the World Oral Health Day raises global awareness about importance of oral health for a healthy body.

This day emphasizes maintenance of oral health from childhood through adolescence till old age.

Professor Dr. K. Das said, the importance of oral health in the well-being of community cannot be understated as most of these diseases are preventable, "Awareness is the Key". The sole purpose is to make people aware of this vital aspect of personal oral health.

He said, it is heartening to see the hard work and imaginative inputs in the presentations made by the students of the Dental College. I see a bright future for them and indeed they will shine bright in their professional undertaking to reach the dizzy heights in the coming years.

He congratulated the prize winners of poster presentations, table clinics and model presentations and advised them to continue their effort to improve upon their latest skills.

On the occasion Principal of Bibi Asifa Dental College Larkana Professor Dr. Yousuf Shah, Dr. Saleem Raza Khuhawar, Dr. Shahid Mirani also spoke on the occasion.