SMBBMU Larkana signed online MoU with Inonu University of Turkey

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Shaheed Mohatrma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU), Larkana on Friday signed an online "Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)" for collaboration between the SMBBMU, Larkana and Inonu University of Turkey during a virtual ceremony held online at Syndicate Hall, SMBB Medical University Larkana, which aims to organize joint workshops, research conferences and training initiatives along with mutual exchange of students, faculty and officers.

The Vice-chancellor Professor Dr. Nusrat Shah along with Dean Surgical & Allied Sciences Prof. Dr. Gulzar Ahmed Shaikh, Dean of Basic Science Prof. Amar Lal Gurbakhshani, Dean Dentistry Prof. Yousuf Shah and Director ORIC Dr. Mir Hassan Khoso signed the MoU while in the online meeting, Vice Rector for International Relations of Inonu University Turkey Prof. Nusrat Akpolat, Head of International Office Prof. Dr. Ekrem Atalan, Samira Zafar and others participated in the online meeting.

Vice Chancellor SMBBMU Professor Dr. Nusrat Shah said that a Memorandum has been signed with the Inonu University of Turkey, which will have lasting results, under which the mutual relations between the two universities will be promoted.

She also said that the exchange of students and teachers between the two universities and Joint teaching and research programmes will be promoted along with mutual training and workshops will be organized, she added.

On the other hand, Chandka Medical College(CMC) Larkana organized a two-day research grant proposal writing with the collaboration of the Director ORIC Dr. Mir Hassan Khoso.

The workshop was organized in the video conference hall of the college, in which the experts of Agha Khan University Karachi, Prof. Salima Gulzar and Prof. Salma Ratani especially participated.

On this occasion, Vice Professor of the University Professor Dr Nusrat Shah said that the research and the process of learning should never stop, our endeavour is and will continue to be to invite experts to our university and equip the faculty, students and officers with their experience and knowledge.

Experts presented their research proposals in the workshop. Their valued wisdom improved the experience and comprehension of the participants.

This workshop introduced a valuable platform offering comprehensive insights into the art of crafting research grant proposals as well as addressing the critical factors which are required to secure grants successfully.

It was aimed at engaging faculty members from various Colleges to enrich participants with learning experiences that left them with enhanced knowledge and expertise. The faculty members participated very actively in the group work to develop their research proposals and present their work.