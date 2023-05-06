SMBBMU Larkana signed online MoU with University of Sains of Malaysia

Shaheed Mohatrma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana on Saturday signed an online "Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)" for collaboration between the University of Sains, Malaysia

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ):Shaheed Mohatrma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana on Saturday signed an online "Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)" for collaboration between the University of Sains, Malaysia.

Director ORIC Dr. Mir Hasan Khosa signed the MoU, on behalf of SMBBMU Larkana.

Vice Chancellor SMBBMU Professor Dr. Nusrat Shah said that a Memorandum has been signed with the University of Sains, Malaysia, which will have lasting results, under which the mutual relations between the two universities will be promoted.

She also said under which the exchange of students and teachers between the two universities and Joint teaching and research programmes will be promoted along with mutual trainings and workshops will be organized and new research opportunities will be created, she added.

The online MoU signing ceremony was held by the University of Sains Malaysia , Prof. Dr. Abdul Rahman Mohamed Vice Chancellor USM, Malaysia, Professor Dr. Narimah Samat Deputy Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Azlan Abdul Aziz Dean, Prof. Dr. Irfan Mohamad Deputy Dean, Prof. Dr. Kamarul Aryffin Baharuddin Deputy Dean participated online.

While on behalf of SMBBMU Larkana, Vice Chancellor Prof.

Dr. Nusrat Shah, Director ORIC Dr. Mir Hassan Khoso, Dean Prof. Dr. Alam Ibrahim Siddiqui, Dean Prof. Dr. Gulzar Ahmed Shaikh, Dean Prof. Dr. Amar Lal, Dean Prof. Dr. Yousuf Shah also participated in the ceremony.

On the other hand, Vice Chancellor of Prof Nusrat Shah on Saturday visited the HIV Centre RatoDero(Larkana) to meet the HIV positive children and their parents.

Incharge of HIV centre Ratodero Dr Shahida said that the vast majority of families have already opened their bank accounts and received the regular HIV grant from Sindh Government.

The focal person of HIV program Larkana Dr. Farman, said most children have started going to school after successful treatment for HIV infection. However, in schools, these children are discriminated against by other children and their parents who think they will catch the disease from them.

Professor Nusrat Shah interacted with children and their families and said SMBBMU Larkana will conduct awareness programmes for educating the public about the virus, it's mode of transmission and it's prevention.

She said the government of Sindh will continue to support HIV families for their health and education and will provide them the HIV grant regularly.