SMBBMU organized walk to express solidarity with Kashmiris

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana and Chandka Medical College (CMC) Larkana on Sunday organized a rally in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day to show solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The day started with the hoisting of Kashmiri flag in the CMC Larkana.

The rally led by the Principal CMC Larkana Professor Zamir Ahmed Soomro, Professor Safdar Ali Shaikh, Prof. Dr. Shanti Lal, Dr. Shahid Hussain Soomro was taken out from the CMC Larkana.

Professors, faculty, students, students from Kashmir, officers and others participated in the rally.

The participants of the rally were raising slogans for the early liberation of Kashmir and condemning the Indian atrocities in IIOJ&K. The rally was concluded at Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Memorial library Larkana.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal CMC Larkana Professor Dr. Zamir Ahmed Soomro reaffirmed his pledge to stand by Kashmiri brethren till the achievement of their right to self-determination.

He said Pakistani people have always raised their voice against the oppression of Indian forces in IIOJ&K and abuse of human rights.

Dr Zamir said observing the Solidarity Day, we have to reiterate the commitment to continue political, moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for the right to self-determination.

He said that the Indian government has been engaged in committing human rights violations and heinous crimes including using rape, pellet guns and mass burials to suppress the ingenious freedom struggle of the people of Kashmir against Indian occupation.

He said that despite atrocities being committed by Indian troops in IIOJ&K at a large scale for several decades, the Kashmiris people are rendering unmatched sacrifices to achieve their birthright of self-determination.

The Principal CMC urged the international community, the United Nations and human rights organizations to take notice of the grave human rights violations in IIOJ&K.

Dean of the University Professor Dr. Saeed Ahmed Sheikh. Prof. Dr. Ali Haider Mugheri, Dr. Riaz Ahmed Sheikh, Dr. Shahid Hussain Soomro, Abdul Samad Bhatti and others also spoke on the occasion.