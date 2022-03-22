SMBBMU organizes Oral Health Festival

Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University(SMBBMU) Larkana, organized a Oral Health Festival, on the eve of World Oral Health Day here at Bibi Asifa Dental College on Tuesday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University(SMBBMU) Larkana, organized a Oral Health Festival, on the eve of World Oral Health Day here at Bibi Asifa Dental College on Tuesday.

Vice Chancellor SMBBMU Larkana Professor Anila Attaur Rehman, was the chief guest, while Principal CMC Larkana Professor Gul;zar Ahmed Shaikh, Professor Safdar Ali Shaikh, Faculty Members of the University and the Dental College, and teachers, students was also present on the occasion.

The purpose of the event was to create awareness among masses about oral health in general and live mouth smart in particular. People from different walks of life participated in the event.

The event included lectures by the eminent experts, presentations, short videos, models, table clinics as well as posters exhibition. Students of Dental College displayed their stalls in the festival.

While addressing the gathering, the Vice Chancellor SMBBMU Larkana said that the vision of University is excellence in the academics, research and effective leadership in the development of our community and beloved country.

She said, the World Oral Health Day raises global awareness about importance of oral health for a healthy body.

This day emphasizes maintenance of oral health from childhood through adolescence till old age.

She said, the importance of oral health in the well-being of community cannot be understated as most of these diseases are preventable, "Awareness is the Key". The sole purpose is to make people aware of this vital aspect of personal oral health.

VC SMBBMU Larkana said, it is heartening to see the hard work and imaginative inputs in the presentations made by the students of the Dental College. I see a bright future for them and indeed they will shine bright in their professional undertaking to reach the dizzy heights in the coming years.

She congratulated the prize winners of poster presentations, table clinics and model presentations and advised them to continue their effort to improve upon their latent skills.

On the occasion Principal of Bibi Asifa Dental College Dr. Yousif Ali Shah, Dr. Abdul Bari Memon, Dr. Shahid Mirani also spoke on the occasion.