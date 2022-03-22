UrduPoint.com

SMBBMU Organizes Oral Health Festival

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2022 | 08:10 PM

SMBBMU organizes Oral Health Festival

Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University(SMBBMU) Larkana, organized a Oral Health Festival, on the eve of World Oral Health Day here at Bibi Asifa Dental College on Tuesday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University(SMBBMU) Larkana, organized a Oral Health Festival, on the eve of World Oral Health Day here at Bibi Asifa Dental College on Tuesday.

Vice Chancellor SMBBMU Larkana Professor Anila Attaur Rehman, was the chief guest, while Principal CMC Larkana Professor Gul;zar Ahmed Shaikh, Professor Safdar Ali Shaikh, Faculty Members of the University and the Dental College, and teachers, students was also present on the occasion.

The purpose of the event was to create awareness among masses about oral health in general and live mouth smart in particular. People from different walks of life participated in the event.

The event included lectures by the eminent experts, presentations, short videos, models, table clinics as well as posters exhibition. Students of Dental College displayed their stalls in the festival.

While addressing the gathering, the Vice Chancellor SMBBMU Larkana said that the vision of University is excellence in the academics, research and effective leadership in the development of our community and beloved country.

She said, the World Oral Health Day raises global awareness about importance of oral health for a healthy body.

This day emphasizes maintenance of oral health from childhood through adolescence till old age.

She said, the importance of oral health in the well-being of community cannot be understated as most of these diseases are preventable, "Awareness is the Key". The sole purpose is to make people aware of this vital aspect of personal oral health.

VC SMBBMU Larkana said, it is heartening to see the hard work and imaginative inputs in the presentations made by the students of the Dental College. I see a bright future for them and indeed they will shine bright in their professional undertaking to reach the dizzy heights in the coming years.

She congratulated the prize winners of poster presentations, table clinics and model presentations and advised them to continue their effort to improve upon their latent skills.

On the occasion Principal of Bibi Asifa Dental College Dr. Yousif Ali Shah, Dr. Abdul Bari Memon, Dr. Shahid Mirani also spoke on the occasion.

Related Topics

World Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Bari Oral Larkana Event From

Recent Stories

ANF recovers 205.346 kg drugs; arrests five accuse ..

ANF recovers 205.346 kg drugs; arrests five accused including two women

5 minutes ago
 Revolutionary steps to upgrade all sectors underwa ..

Revolutionary steps to upgrade all sectors underway: Hiraaj

5 minutes ago
 National Junior Tennis Championship: Bilal Asim do ..

National Junior Tennis Championship: Bilal Asim dominates second day

5 minutes ago
 Envoy for increasing productivity to ensure food s ..

Envoy for increasing productivity to ensure food security : Ambassador

5 minutes ago
 US Lawmakers Call on Intelligence Agencies to Help ..

US Lawmakers Call on Intelligence Agencies to Help Save Ukrainian Civilians - Le ..

5 minutes ago
 Experts call for saving water resources, change be ..

Experts call for saving water resources, change behaviors towards water

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>