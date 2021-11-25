UrduPoint.com

SMBBMU VC Constitutes Fact-finding Committee Into Alleged Suicide Incident Of Student

Sumaira FH 52 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 10:58 PM

Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana Vice Chancellor Professor Anila Attaur Rehman Thursday formed a five-member fact-finding committee to investigate the alleged suicide case of fourth year MBBS student of CMC Larkana Nosheen Kazmi

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana Vice Chancellor Professor Anila Attaur Rehman Thursday formed a five-member fact-finding committee to investigate the alleged suicide case of fourth year MBBS student of CMC Larkana Nosheen Kazmi.

The said committee will complete the investigation within five days and submit the report to the vice chancellor.

Besides, preliminary postmortem report into the death of Nosheen Kazmi, a female student of Chandka Medical College, Larkana reveals that her death was caused due to hanging, hospital sources said this evening.

The victim's initial postmortem report also found no marks of violence on the body.

The final postmortem report of Nosheen Kazmi will be released after the laboratory reports, said sources.

The DIG Larkana Range Mazhar Nawaz Sheikh along-with SSP Larkana Imran Qureshi and SSP Kamber-Shahdadkot also met the vice chancellor and conducted interviews with the roommates and classmates of the deceased student.

On the occasion, DIG Larkana said the police have found all the forensic evidence, suicide notes, fingerprints and mobile phones, but after the postmortem report, the direction of the case will be determined whether it is a case of murder or suicide.

He also said students at this age suffer from various types of stress, however, it is too early to say anything at this time.

SSP Larkana Imran Qureshi said he had asked a few questions to the student's father Hidayatullah Kazmi, the other day.

