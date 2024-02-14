The second day of the First International Conference on Emerging Trends in Basic Sciences witnessed a significant turnout, with the participation of faculty, students, and professionals from diverse medical departments on Wednesday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) The second day of the First International Conference on Emerging Trends in Basic Sciences witnessed a significant turnout, with the participation of faculty, students, and professionals from diverse medical departments on Wednesday.

The conference was organized at Chandka Medical College in collaboration with SMBB Medical University and Sindh Higher education Commission.

The opening session was graced by the presence of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nusrat Shah after which multiple sessions were conducted concurrently across five seminar halls. Each session focused on a specific field such as medical, dental, nursing, pharmacy, and physiotherapy.

The conference received a total of 198 articles whereas, after scrutiny 96 exceptional papers were selected for presentation during the two-day conference.

Experts termed presentations from Prof. Mohammad Ansar from QAU, Islamabad, Prof Kamarul Aryffin and Prof Zul Izhar Mohd Ismail from the University of SAINS Malaysia, and Prof Dileep Rohra from Saudi Arabia valuable addition to the conference.

Prof. Li Duan from Shen Zen University, China, Dr. Muhammad Hanif Pathan from the USA also shared insights into emerging trends in pathology. Director ORIC SMBBMU Larkana, Dr. Mir Hassan Khoso presented a comprehensive report of the inaugural comprising two-day conference and extended heartfelt appreciation to keynote speakers and participants.

The conference served as a fruitful platform for the exchange and collaboration among participants from esteemed institutions such as Dow University, Jinnah Medical & AKU University Karachi, LUMHS, PUMHS, Swat University, KP, Punjab University, Lahore and many others.

Moreover, the participation of international delegates from Harbin Medical University and Shenzhen University, China added a global perspective to the discussions.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nusrat Shah in her addresses to the conference, emphasized the groundbreaking nature of the conference in the realm of basic sciences as termed a great learning experience. She expressed her profound gratitude for the invaluable learning experience it provided and highlighted the pivotal roles of l technology including artificial intelligence, digital health, and emerging trends in medical sciences.

She concluded the two-day international conference by thanking international and national delegations who actively participated in the conference and commending the unwavering dedication of Director ORIC, Dr. Mir Hassan Khoso, Prof. Hakim Abro, and chairpersons of organizing committees for their relentless efforts that ensured the success of the event.