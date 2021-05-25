SMBR Approves Establishment Of "Maal Markaz" At OPC

Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Baber Hayat Tarar has approved the establishment of "Maal Markaz" in the premises of OPC Punjab to issue 'fard' to Overseas Pakistanis

According to OPC spokesperson here on Tuesday, Overseas Pakistanis from all over Punjab could get their fard from OPC through this one window operation.

OPC Vice Chairperson Ch Waseem Akhtar expressed hope that this Maal Markaz would be inaugurated in next few days.

Ch Waseem Akhtar on this great achievement said that it was a great initiative for Overseas Pakistanis as they would not have to go from pillar to post for issuance of their fard and they will get it done under one roof and get assistance in other revenue matters.

It is also pertinent to mention that a delegation of OPC led by Vice Chairperson Ch Waseem Akhtar called on SMBR Punjab Babar Hayat Tarar in his office few days ago.

Senior Member Board of Revenue agreed to establish Revenue Facilitation Centre at the premises of OPC.