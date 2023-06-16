UrduPoint.com

SMBR Asks DCs To Enhance Service Delivery At Land Record Centres

Umer Jamshaid Published June 16, 2023 | 03:30 PM

SMBR asks DCs to enhance service delivery at land record centres

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Nabeel Javed chaired a meeting at his office on Friday to assess the progress of departmental reforms.

The meeting was attended by Tariq Qureshi, Member (Taxes); Muhammad Khan Ranjha, Member (Colonies); Saira Omar, DG Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA); Mehr Shafqatullah Mushtaq, Secretary (Revenue); Secretary (Colonies); Romaan Burana, Deputy Secretary (Staff); along with commissioners and deputy commissioners participating via video link. Commissioners, DG PLRA Saira Omar and others provided briefings on the initiatives taken for revenue sector reforms.

Nabeel Javed acknowledged that computerized mutations are being carried out seamlessly through the e-registration system for computerized mauza jaat (villages) across the province. However, a deadline of 7 days has been set for processing mutations in manual mauza jaat, and strict action will be taken against individuals involved in malpractice under the Punjab PEEDA Act and other applicable laws.

He emphasized the need for deputy commissioners to enhance service delivery in land record centers and rural revenue centers, prioritizing public convenience. Surprise visits to these offices should be conducted every week, he added.

He informed that manual mauza jaat (non-computerized) are being computerized under the Plus Project. He urged officers to fulfill their responsibilities in computerizing records under their supervision. Furthermore, he directed commissioners to expedite the auction process for petrol pumps and shops on state lands and take steps to issue temporary leases for state lands. Unauthorized occupants on state lands are not entitled to any concessions, and strict action must be taken against them.

The recovery of state lands should be carried out without yielding to any pressure, he stressed.

Nabeel Javed also instructed that the recovery of e-abiana (water tax) should be based on girdawari (land measurement survey) conducted by field formations. It is essential to complete the recovery of revenue, abiana, and other taxes by June 30 without fail. He highlighted that officers have been assigned a special task to address missing registries, and no compromises will be tolerated regarding pending mutations. The Board of Revenue is working tirelessly to safeguard citizens' property data, with a focus on providing exceptional revenue services at their doorstep, he concluded.

