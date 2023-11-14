SMBR chairs meeting of PLRA, reviews performance of commissioners, DCs

Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Nabil Javed on Tuesday chaired a meeting of Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) and reviewed the performance of commissioners and deputy commissioners

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Nabil Javed on Tuesday chaired a meeting of Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) and reviewed the performance of commissioners and deputy commissioners.

PLRA DG Saira Umar and Secretary Board of Revenue Shafqatullah Mushtaq attended the meeting while Commissioners and DCs participated through video link.

During the meeting, e-registration, inheritance, rural centers, property revenue collection plus project and other issues were discussed.

PLRA DG Saira Umar gave a briefing to the SMBR. The problems and reforms of PLRA were also discussed in the meeting.

She informed the meeting that e-registration process is going on across the province.

SMBR Nabil Javed praised the e-registration in Sahiwal and DG Khan districts, and issued instructions to speed up the registration process in district Lahore.

He appreciated the performance of Rural Center Mall, and gave instructions to mobilize lumberdaar and watchmen at local level.

The SMBR further said that corruption and abuse of authority will not be tolerated in any case, adding that strict departmental action will be taken against the officials involved in corruption.