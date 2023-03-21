UrduPoint.com

SMBR Chairs Meeting On PARCO Pipeline Security

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2023 | 10:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Senior Member board of Revenue/Relief Commissioner Punjab Nabeel Javaid on Tuesday chaired a meeting at his office to overcome illegal encroachments on the route of Pak Arab Refinery Ltd (PARCO) pipeline.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Imran Qureshi, Director Nasir Ahmad Sani, DS (Staff) Roman Burana, Ehsan Latif and Ayesha Malik were briefed by PARCO officials about the security and operational matters of the pipeline.

The Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) said that the encroachments on gas and oil pipelines could cause a major incident. In order to avoid any major incident, no compromise should be made on the security situation of the gas and oil pipelines, and effective measures should be taken to prevent oil theft from the pipelines without any leniency, he added.

He said that a grand operation would be carried out to end illegal encroachments on the route of the pipeline, and instructions would soon be issued to the relevant districts' administration for its implementation.

Nabeel Javaid said that all means should be used to improve the process of patrolling the pipeline and added that 24/7 monitoring of the gas and oil pipeline was underway from the control rooms of PDMA and PARCO.

It may be mentioned here that PARCO and PDMA have an agreement for pipeline monitoring.

