SMBR Chairs Meeting On Reconstruction Of Data Darbar Shrine
June 07, 2024
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) An important meeting was held to discuss the reconstruction of the Ghulam Rozman and Data Ganj Baksh shrine at Data Darbar here on Friday.
The meeting was chaired by Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Nabil Javed.
Additional secretary of Awqaf Department, director project Awqaf, general manager Nespak, and Khatib Data Darbar participated. In the meeting, the reconstruction of Ghulam Rozman and Data Ganj Baksh shrine was discussed.
The GM Nespak briefed the meeting on the progress of the project. He said that the work on the project would be completed by June 30, 2025.
SMBR Nabil Javed issued instructions to complete the project within the stipulated time, adding the expansion project of Data Darbar was very important. During the construction, all accessories should be taken care of politely and respectfully, he added.
The SMBR said, during the construction work, all measures should be ensured for the safety and convenience of the workers, as well as visitors. There would be no compromise on the quality of construction materials. Strict action would be taken in case of negligence or irresponsibility, he concluded.
