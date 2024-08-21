SMBR Chairs Meeting On Slum Ownership Rights
Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2024 | 09:34 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Senior Member board Revenue (SMBR) Punjab Nabeel Javed chaired an important meeting to discuss the provision of ownership rights to residents of slum areas across Punjab.
The meeting included a briefing by Director General of Slums, Muhammad Shahid, on the current status of slum settlements in the province.
During the briefing, it was revealed that Punjab is home to a total of 4,300 notified slums, spread across the province’s nine divisions including Lahore, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Sargodha, and D.G. Khan. Of these, approximately 3,200 are located in rural areas, while 999 slums are situated in urban regions.
It was further reported that 49 percent of the urban slum residents have already paid all government dues and obtained ownership rights.
Additionally, over a thousand residents of rural slums have also been granted ownership rights.
Nabeel Javed instructed the Director General to scrutinize the rural slums based on merit and submit a report within the next few days. He also emphasized the need to verify the data related to urban slums and ensure the provision of basic amenities to all residents.
The senior official assured that the granting of ownership rights will be done swiftly and fairly, without any negligence or bias.
The meeting also considered a proposal to construct multi-storey buildings for urban slum residents, ensuring access to all basic facilities.
