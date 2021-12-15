UrduPoint.com

SMBR Directs Action Against Motor Vehicles Emission

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 08:13 PM

SMBR directs action against motor vehicles emission

Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Babar Hayat Tarar on Wednesday directed the transport department to intensify campaign against emissions from motor vehicles and on the spot fine imposition without route permits and fitness certificates be ensured against the vehicles

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Babar Hayat Tarar on Wednesday directed the transport department to intensify campaign against emissions from motor vehicles and on the spot fine imposition without route permits and fitness certificates be ensured against the vehicles.

Presiding over a meeting here, he directed the departments concerned to take appropriate and practical steps in order to control the smog and pollution.

Secretary Transport Wajih Ullah Kundi, DG PDMA Mansoor Ahmed and others attended the meeting.

SMBR Babar Hayat Tarar directed to impound pollution and smoke emitting vehicles and stressed the need for effective coordination among all departments to address the issue of smog in the province.

The Secretary Transport while briefing the participants told that from 1st October to 10th November 33,354 vehicles were challaned and Rs 2,441,050 as fine was imposed while 598 vehicles were also impounded in violation of rules.

He said that transport department had issued instructions to district regional transportauthorities across the province for checking route permits, fitness certificates and trafficrules violations under motor vehicles ordinance.

Related Topics

Fine Vehicles Babar Hayat October November All From

Recent Stories

Vaccination a sign of 'solidarity', says Liverpool ..

Vaccination a sign of 'solidarity', says Liverpool boss Klopp

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan among Top 5 Countries at APICTA Awards 20 ..

Pakistan among Top 5 Countries at APICTA Awards 2020-21

2 minutes ago
 Russia's Titov Explained Initiative on Security Gu ..

Russia's Titov Explained Initiative on Security Guarantees to Western Ambassador ..

2 minutes ago
 Thiem cancels Abu Dhabi return, hopes for ATP Cup

Thiem cancels Abu Dhabi return, hopes for ATP Cup

2 minutes ago
 Ali Amin slams Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Faisal Kundi ..

Ali Amin slams Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Faisal Kundi

4 minutes ago
 KMC organizes Zikr-e-Mustafa (Peace Be Upon Him)

KMC organizes Zikr-e-Mustafa (Peace Be Upon Him)

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.