SMBR directs action against motor vehicles emission

Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Babar Hayat Tarar on Wednesday directed the transport department to intensify campaign against emissions from motor vehicles and on the spot fine imposition without route permits and fitness certificates be ensured against the vehicles

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Babar Hayat Tarar on Wednesday directed the transport department to intensify campaign against emissions from motor vehicles and on the spot fine imposition without route permits and fitness certificates be ensured against the vehicles.

Presiding over a meeting here, he directed the departments concerned to take appropriate and practical steps in order to control the smog and pollution.

Secretary Transport Wajih Ullah Kundi, DG PDMA Mansoor Ahmed and others attended the meeting.

SMBR Babar Hayat Tarar directed to impound pollution and smoke emitting vehicles and stressed the need for effective coordination among all departments to address the issue of smog in the province.

The Secretary Transport while briefing the participants told that from 1st October to 10th November 33,354 vehicles were challaned and Rs 2,441,050 as fine was imposed while 598 vehicles were also impounded in violation of rules.

He said that transport department had issued instructions to district regional transportauthorities across the province for checking route permits, fitness certificates and trafficrules violations under motor vehicles ordinance.