SMBR Directs Board Members To Achieve Revenue Targets

Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2022 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman has said that a special cell will be established in the Board of Revenue to compile the data of state land of all districts to achieve the revenue recovery target of Rs 24 billion within the stipulated time period.

Presiding over the 15th full board meeting of the current year here on Friday, he asked the board members to do their part to dispose of the pending cases in the revenue courts within 90 days.

In the board meeting, Secretary Revenue Maher Shafqatullah Mushtaq, Secretary Colonies Malik Abdul Waheed, all members of the revenue board, PDMA director, DG Kutchi Abadies, DG Land Records and other relevant officers participated.

The SMBR said that consideration should be given to taking back state land from the departments, adding that proposals not to give state land to housing societies were also under consideration. Actions against illegal occupants of state land would be accelerated and the scope for dispossessing state land from illegal occupants would be increased, he said. He maintained the state land should be leased according to the current rate and no lapse would be tolerated.

