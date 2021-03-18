SMBR directs early disposing of revenue related cases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Zafar Ali Shah Thursday directed revenue court for disposing of cases as soon possible.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting regarding the performance of revenue officers in Commissioner Office, Mardan. Besides, Commissioner Mardan Division, Muntazir Khan, Deputy Commissioner Mardan, Habibullah Arif, Deputy Commissioner Swabi Shahid Mahmood, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman and revenue officers attended the meeting at large.

Addressing the meeting, the SMBR Syed Zafar Ali Shah vowed to tolerate any hurdle in revenue cases and directed the court for accelerating the proceedings to deliver justice to people at door step.

Later, he along with Deputy Commissioner Mardan and Director Land Record, Mushtaq Hussain visited Service Delivery Centre and inspected its various sections.

He heard the problems of the people and issued directives to concerned officers for their resolution on priority basis.