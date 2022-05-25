UrduPoint.com

SMBR Directs Expediting Work On Dassu HPP, Kohistan

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2022 | 08:36 PM

Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zakir Hussain Afridi Wednesday held a review meeting with the management of Dassu Hydropower Project (HPP) situated in Upper Kohistan and directed quarters concerned for expediting ongoing work related to SMBR package

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zakir Hussain Afridi Wednesday held a review meeting with the management of Dassu Hydropower Project (HPP) situated in Upper Kohistan and directed quarters concerned for expediting ongoing work related to SMBR package.

Accompanied by Commissioner Kohistan Upper, Wasif Rehman, SMBR member chaired a review meeting that was attended by Deputy Commissioner, Land Acquisition Collector Dassu HPP, General Manager and other management members of Dassu HPP.

The meeting was briefed about ongoing works on Dassu HPP including the process of acquisition of land for the project.

Speaking on the occasion, Zakir Hussain appreciated the services of deployed staff and directed them to accelerate works on SMBR package and timely acquire the land for Dassu HPP.

Later, they visited the site of Dassu HPP and reviewed the ongoing works.

