SMBR Discusses Transfer Of Land, Cooperative, Private Societies Matters
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2024 | 09:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Punjab Nabeel Javed chaired a meeting in which transfer of land in cooperative societies, private societies, and development authorities were discussed.
The meeting was attended by Member Taxes Zaman Wattoo, Member Colonies Abdul Waheed Malik, Secretary Revenue Board Hafiz Ahmad Tariq, Director General Land Records Authority Ikram-ul-Haq and Director General LDA Tahir Farooq.
Nabeel Javed announced the decision to grant the powers of sub-registrars to the appointed representatives of formally approved housing schemes. He said the transfer of land in cooperative societies, private societies, and development authorities would now be conducted through online e-registry.
The SMBR further said that the registration of private societies with PLRA (Punjab Land Records Authority) would safeguard the property rights of the public, thereby increasing their trust in the digital system.
Nabeel mentioned that the registration of private societies with PLRA would occur only after approval from regulators. To ensure the transparency, security and effectiveness of the online property transfer system, data security would be a top priority, he added and said that with the registration of private societies with PLRA, all society data would be accessible online to the public. The digitisation process would also make the digital map of government-approved societies available on the website, the SMBR added.
Moreover, he emphasised that societies whose data is not available online would be considered illegal by the public. Citizens can verify the legal status of housing societies through the web portal themselves, he added.
