Open Menu

SMBR Discusses Transfer Of Land, Cooperative, Private Societies Matters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2024 | 09:10 PM

SMBR discusses transfer of land, cooperative, private societies matters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Punjab Nabeel Javed chaired a meeting in which transfer of land in cooperative societies, private societies, and development authorities were discussed.

The meeting was attended by Member Taxes Zaman Wattoo, Member Colonies Abdul Waheed Malik, Secretary Revenue Board Hafiz Ahmad Tariq, Director General Land Records Authority Ikram-ul-Haq and Director General LDA Tahir Farooq.

Nabeel Javed announced the decision to grant the powers of sub-registrars to the appointed representatives of formally approved housing schemes. He said the transfer of land in cooperative societies, private societies, and development authorities would now be conducted through online e-registry.

The SMBR further said that the registration of private societies with PLRA (Punjab Land Records Authority) would safeguard the property rights of the public, thereby increasing their trust in the digital system.

Nabeel mentioned that the registration of private societies with PLRA would occur only after approval from regulators. To ensure the transparency, security and effectiveness of the online property transfer system, data security would be a top priority, he added and said that with the registration of private societies with PLRA, all society data would be accessible online to the public. The digitisation process would also make the digital map of government-approved societies available on the website, the SMBR added.

Moreover, he emphasised that societies whose data is not available online would be considered illegal by the public. Citizens can verify the legal status of housing societies through the web portal themselves, he added.

Related Topics

Punjab Nabeel All From Top Housing

Recent Stories

Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus ..

Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus modules

8 minutes ago
 A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G ..

A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..

5 hours ago
 Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

6 hours ago
 Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate o ..

Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments

6 hours ago
 CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Sh ..

CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter

7 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in sq ..

Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad

7 hours ago
Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first w ..

Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October

8 hours ago
 IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

8 hours ago
 President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ..

President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems

8 hours ago
 Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan

Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan