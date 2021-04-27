UrduPoint.com
SMBR For Early Retrieving Govt Lands From Encroachers

Faizan Hashmi 17 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

SMBR for early retrieving govt lands from encroachers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Syed Zafar Ali Shah Tuesday directed all the Deputy Commissioners of revenue department to get the valuable government lands retrieved from the encroachers and send a report to his office.

He said that as per the directions of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz the retrieved lands should be used in the best interest of the public as per the vision of the present government.

