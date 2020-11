SMBR for strict implementation on anti-smog decisions

Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR)/Relief Commissioner Punjab Babar Hayat on Saturday presided over a meeting to review measures being taken against smog

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR)/Relief Commissioner Punjab Babar Hayat on Saturday presided over a meeting to review measures being taken against smog.

Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Director Operations and other officials were also present.

The SMBR directed the officers concerned to expedite measures against smog and strict implementation in decisions taken by the PDMA. He said vehicles emissions was a big challenge in tackling smog, however,expected rain in the provincial metropolis would provide some relief from smog.