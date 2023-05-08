UrduPoint.com

SMBR Orders Operation To Retrieve State Lands

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2023 | 03:40 PM

SMBR orders operation to retrieve state lands

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Senior Member board of Revenue Punjab Nabeel Javed issued directions on Monday for initiating an operation to retrieve the state land from land grabbers.

He was chairing a meeting of senior revenue officials including Chief Settlement Commissioner Shahzad Saeed, Member (Colonies) Muhammad Khan Ranjha, and Secretary (S&R) Asifa at the Board of Revenue (BoR) committee room.

The objective of the meeting was to discuss utilisation of state lands for collective benefits following their recovery from illegal occupants across the province.

Nabeel Javed emphasised the importance of preparing lists of under-trial state land cases to approach the courts to expedite their resolution. He also instructed that the paperwork for exchanging the government lands between public sector departments must be completed promptly, and measures should be taken to utilise recovered state lands for the public benefit, he added.

Related Topics

Resolution Punjab Nabeel From Government

Recent Stories

PM for immediate steps to address flour crisis in ..

PM for immediate steps to address flour crisis in KP

21 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Showcases Innovation Prowess to Imda ..

Dubai Customs Showcases Innovation Prowess to Imdaad Group Delegation

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Celebrates Graduation of employees f ..

Dubai Customs Celebrates Graduation of employees from Customs Leadership and Sup ..

3 hours ago
 vivo Y73 Shines with Its Remarkable Design and Pow ..

Vivo Y73 Shines with Its Remarkable Design and Powerful Camera Features in Pakis ..

3 hours ago
 Canadian Delegation Comprising Government Official ..

Canadian Delegation Comprising Government Officials Visits Punjab IT Board

3 hours ago
 Pakistani peacekeepers helping flood-hit people in ..

Pakistani peacekeepers helping flood-hit people in Congo

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.