SMBR orders operation to retrieve state lands

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Senior Member board of Revenue Punjab Nabeel Javed issued directions on Monday for initiating an operation to retrieve the state land from land grabbers.

He was chairing a meeting of senior revenue officials including Chief Settlement Commissioner Shahzad Saeed, Member (Colonies) Muhammad Khan Ranjha, and Secretary (S&R) Asifa at the Board of Revenue (BoR) committee room.

The objective of the meeting was to discuss utilisation of state lands for collective benefits following their recovery from illegal occupants across the province.

Nabeel Javed emphasised the importance of preparing lists of under-trial state land cases to approach the courts to expedite their resolution. He also instructed that the paperwork for exchanging the government lands between public sector departments must be completed promptly, and measures should be taken to utilise recovered state lands for the public benefit, he added.