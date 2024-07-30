SMBR Reviews Audit Report, BoR Reforms
Faizan Hashmi Published July 30, 2024 | 10:19 PM
Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Nabil Javed on Tuesday chaired an important meeting in the committee room in which establishment of revenue academy, audit report, powers of DCs and ADCRs, vacancies of revenue officers, KPIs, Board of Revenue (BoR) reforms were reviewed
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Nabil Javed on Tuesday chaired an important meeting in the committee room in which establishment of revenue academy, audit report, powers of DCs and ADCRs, vacancies of revenue officers, KPIs, Board of Revenue (BoR) reforms were reviewed.
Member Taxes Secretary BoR Shafqatullah Mushtaq, Director Operations PLRA Anjum Zahra, PLRA officials participated while commissioner Sahiwal and DG PLRA were also present.
Secretary BoR Shafqatullah Mushtaq briefed the SMBR about new recruitments of revenue officers. He briefed that PPSC would conduct exams soon for vacant posts.
In the meeting, promotion of Naib Tehsildar Godawars and Patwaris was also reviewed while details were also sought from all divisions to complete the promotion cases as soon as possible. The SMBR reviewed the establishment of BoR Academy and training of revenue officers in detail.
He issued instructions for the immediate appointment of new principal of Revenue Academy. Nabil Javed said that the performance of the academy would be improved for the training of the revenue officials and to harmonise with the modern requirements, adding restructuring of academy as per modern requirements would be ensured.
Director Operations PLRA Anjum Zahra gave a detailed briefing to the meeting about key performance indicators. The performance was evaluated through the indicators of mutations, Khyot mutation, plus project progress, E-Girdwari, death partition and revenue collection. SMBR Nabil Javed issued instructions for improvement in performance indicators and said that the performance of all the heads of the districts should be reviewed. He said the purpose of performance appraisal was to ensure a process of self-accountability added that officers with good performance would be commended.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI chief seeks power by creating conflicts: Khawaja Asif10 hours ago
-
Media's role pivotal in promoting timely availability of data for Sustainable Population Growth10 hours ago
-
Nutshell Group announces strategic expansion into Middle East; promotes Mehrunisa Azhar to COO for P ..10 hours ago
-
Over 5 mln Muslims perform prayers at Prophet's Mosque in a week10 hours ago
-
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful10 hours ago
-
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik10 hours ago
-
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution10 hours ago
-
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand11 hours ago
-
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA11 hours ago
-
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais11 hours ago
-
Murree's development projects to boost tourism, says Raja Usama Sarwar11 hours ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur for integrated strategy to promote i ..11 hours ago