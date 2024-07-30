SMBR reviews audit report, BoR reforms

Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Nabil Javed on Tuesday chaired an important meeting in the committee room in which establishment of revenue academy, audit report, powers of DCs and ADCRs, vacancies of revenue officers, KPIs, Board of Revenue (BoR) reforms were reviewed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Nabil Javed on Tuesday chaired an important meeting in the committee room in which establishment of revenue academy, audit report, powers of DCs and ADCRs, vacancies of revenue officers, KPIs, Board of Revenue (BoR) reforms were reviewed.

Member Taxes Secretary BoR Shafqatullah Mushtaq, Director Operations PLRA Anjum Zahra, PLRA officials participated while commissioner Sahiwal and DG PLRA were also present.

Secretary BoR Shafqatullah Mushtaq briefed the SMBR about new recruitments of revenue officers. He briefed that PPSC would conduct exams soon for vacant posts.

In the meeting, promotion of Naib Tehsildar Godawars and Patwaris was also reviewed while details were also sought from all divisions to complete the promotion cases as soon as possible. The SMBR reviewed the establishment of BoR Academy and training of revenue officers in detail.

He issued instructions for the immediate appointment of new principal of Revenue Academy. Nabil Javed said that the performance of the academy would be improved for the training of the revenue officials and to harmonise with the modern requirements, adding restructuring of academy as per modern requirements would be ensured.

Director Operations PLRA Anjum Zahra gave a detailed briefing to the meeting about key performance indicators. The performance was evaluated through the indicators of mutations, Khyot mutation, plus project progress, E-Girdwari, death partition and revenue collection. SMBR Nabil Javed issued instructions for improvement in performance indicators and said that the performance of all the heads of the districts should be reviewed. He said the purpose of performance appraisal was to ensure a process of self-accountability added that officers with good performance would be commended.