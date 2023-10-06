Open Menu

SMBR Reviews DCs Performance

Umer Jamshaid Published October 06, 2023 | 07:42 PM

SMBR reviews DCs performance

Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Nabil Javed, during a meeting held here on Friday, reviewed the performance of deputy commissions (DCs) of all districts of Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Nabil Javed, during a meeting held here on Friday, reviewed the performance of deputy commissions (DCs) of all districts of Punjab.

Member Colonies, Member Tax Secretary Board of Revenue and other officers attended the meeting while DCs participated through video link.

SMBR Nabil Javed reviewed all the targets including revenue collection.

He expressed displeasure over the pendency of cases and non-completion of tasks on time. Nabil Javed directed the DCs to complete the revenue targets and end the pendency of cases. Strict action would be taken in case of negligence and irresponsive behaviour in performing government duties, he warned and announced that the officers who would not work have no place in the department. He said that the officers with high performance would be encouraged and rewarded.

Related Topics

Punjab All Government

Recent Stories

Sabalenka out of China Open, Swiatek to meet Gauff ..

Sabalenka out of China Open, Swiatek to meet Gauff in semis

12 minutes ago
 Third seed Rune out of Shanghai Masters on day of ..

Third seed Rune out of Shanghai Masters on day of upsets

12 minutes ago
 LEAs, Govt dept to continue enforcement actions ag ..

LEAs, Govt dept to continue enforcement actions against illegal activities with ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan defeats Bangladesh by 140 runs in wheelch ..

Pakistan defeats Bangladesh by 140 runs in wheelchair T20 Asia Cup

4 minutes ago
 Extortion case: ATC remands Mansha Bomb in police ..

Extortion case: ATC remands Mansha Bomb in police custody

4 minutes ago
 PSX gains 41 points

PSX gains 41 points

4 minutes ago
PSWF condemns non-issuance of Indian visas to Paki ..

PSWF condemns non-issuance of Indian visas to Pakistani journos

9 minutes ago
 Provincial minister for Forests visits PFI

Provincial minister for Forests visits PFI

4 minutes ago
 Anti-polio drive successfully concludes in Abbotta ..

Anti-polio drive successfully concludes in Abbottabad

3 minutes ago
 Dr Atta Ur Rehmean stresses higher learning instit ..

Dr Atta Ur Rehmean stresses higher learning institutions to adopt modern technol ..

3 minutes ago
 Palestinian killed in clashes with Israelis in Wes ..

Palestinian killed in clashes with Israelis in West Bank

9 minutes ago
 Ornamental fish released into Lahore Zoo waterfall

Ornamental fish released into Lahore Zoo waterfall

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan