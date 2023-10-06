SMBR reviews DCs performance

Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Nabil Javed, during a meeting held here on Friday, reviewed the performance of deputy commissions (DCs) of all districts of Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Nabil Javed, during a meeting held here on Friday, reviewed the performance of deputy commissions (DCs) of all districts of Punjab.

Member Colonies, Member Tax Secretary Board of Revenue and other officers attended the meeting while DCs participated through video link.

SMBR Nabil Javed reviewed all the targets including revenue collection.

He expressed displeasure over the pendency of cases and non-completion of tasks on time. Nabil Javed directed the DCs to complete the revenue targets and end the pendency of cases. Strict action would be taken in case of negligence and irresponsive behaviour in performing government duties, he warned and announced that the officers who would not work have no place in the department. He said that the officers with high performance would be encouraged and rewarded.