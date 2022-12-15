UrduPoint.com

SMBR Reviews Development Schemes

Sumaira FH Published December 15, 2022 | 09:47 PM

SMBR reviews development schemes

Acting Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Punjab Naveed Haider Shirazi reviewed ongoing development schemes of various districts during a meeting held in the committee room of the Board of Revenue here on Thursday.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Acting Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Punjab Naveed Haider Shirazi reviewed ongoing development schemes of various districts during a meeting held in the committee room of the Board of Revenue here on Thursday.

Secretary Revenue Mehr Shafqatullah Mushtaq, Director Development Shiraz Ahmed, Deputy Secretary Colonies Nisar Sani and other officers were present. Deputy commissioners of various districts participated through video link.

Director Development Shiraz Ahmed briefed the SMBR about pace of development projects.

The SMBR issued instructions to the officers concerned and said that the ongoing development schemes across the province should be completed as soon as possible and there should be no compromise on the quality of materials.

He warned that strict legal action should be taken against contractors using substandard materials and licenses of contractors should be cancelled. Naveed Haider Shirazi said that maps of government buildings should be prepared according to international standards and special seating arrangements should be made for senior citizens and differently-abled persons in new government buildings.

Related Topics

Punjab Shiraz Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

'PlantwisePlus' programme launched to improve food ..

'PlantwisePlus' programme launched to improve food security

5 seconds ago
 US House Intel Panel Says Trump Administration Dow ..

US House Intel Panel Says Trump Administration Downplayed COVID-19 Despite Clear ..

6 seconds ago
 Serbia Ends Visa-Free Regimes With Guinea-Bissau, ..

Serbia Ends Visa-Free Regimes With Guinea-Bissau, India in Line With EU Policy - ..

7 seconds ago
 Sindh education minister for resolving issues of n ..

Sindh education minister for resolving issues of newly recruited teachers

9 seconds ago
 Free Eye Medical Camp held at Turbat University

Free Eye Medical Camp held at Turbat University

14 seconds ago
 Pakistan urges G-77's lead role to promote systemi ..

Pakistan urges G-77's lead role to promote systemic changes for revival of devel ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.