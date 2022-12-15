SMBR reviews development schemes

Acting Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Punjab Naveed Haider Shirazi reviewed ongoing development schemes of various districts during a meeting held in the committee room of the Board of Revenue here on Thursday.

Secretary Revenue Mehr Shafqatullah Mushtaq, Director Development Shiraz Ahmed, Deputy Secretary Colonies Nisar Sani and other officers were present. Deputy commissioners of various districts participated through video link.

Director Development Shiraz Ahmed briefed the SMBR about pace of development projects.

The SMBR issued instructions to the officers concerned and said that the ongoing development schemes across the province should be completed as soon as possible and there should be no compromise on the quality of materials.

He warned that strict legal action should be taken against contractors using substandard materials and licenses of contractors should be cancelled. Naveed Haider Shirazi said that maps of government buildings should be prepared according to international standards and special seating arrangements should be made for senior citizens and differently-abled persons in new government buildings.