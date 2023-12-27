Open Menu

SMBR Reviews Establishment Of Smart Police Stations

Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2023 | 08:34 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) A review meeting on the establishment of smart police stations was held here under the chairmanship of Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Nabil Javed.

Member Colonies Mohammad Khan Ranjha, Deputy Commissioner Lahore, Secretary Labour, LDA, Police officials and representatives of other institutions participated in the meeting.

On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the process of shifting police stations to permanent land was reviewed. Member Colonies Muhammad Khan Ranjha briefed the SMBR on the progress. It was informed in the briefing that 22 smart police stations will be constructed in Lahore.

The process of giving land for the establishment of 18 smart police stations has been completed.

Nabil Javed instructed DC Lahore and LDA to complete the processes soon.

Nabil Javed also reviewed progress of land transfer to police stations in other districts of Punjab. Land transfer was reviewed in Faisalabad, Attock, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Sheikhupura Khanewal and other districts. The SMBR said the land of police stations built on the government land would be transferred to the Police Department.

Government land that could not be transferred would be transferred as an alternative land. Nabil Javed directed member colonies to meet the DCs of respective districts. He also issued instructions to various departments to complete the land transfer process soon.

