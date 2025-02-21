SMBR reviews progress on renovation of shrines, mosques

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Nabil Javed on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the progress on the renovation of shrines and mosques.

The meeting was also attended by officers from other departments including Secretary Auqaf, Commissioner Lahore.

The officers briefed the SMBR about the renovation of shrines and mosques. The renovation work of shrines and mosques is nearing completion. IDEP also briefed on the renovation of Mizar-e-Iqbal and Huzuri Complex. The meeting reviewed the progress in the expansion project of Data Darbar.

SMBR Nabil Javed issued instructions to the IDEP team to review the Data Darbar dome design.

He said that all aspects including security should be taken into account in the renovation, adding that there will be no compromise on quality, the best work should be done.

The meeting discussed in detail about the calligraphy of verses, hadiths.

The SMBR also reviewed the progress in the renovation of Darbar Bhulay Shah and Baba Farid Darbar. Nabil Javed also issued instructions to NESPAK, IDEP, Auqaf and Walled City of Lahore to complete the projects on time. He congratulated Secretary Auqaf and Commissioner Sahiwal for their excellent work.