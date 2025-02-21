Open Menu

SMBR Reviews Progress On Renovation Of Shrines, Mosques

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2025 | 01:00 AM

SMBR reviews progress on renovation of shrines, mosques

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Nabil Javed on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the progress on the renovation of shrines and mosques.

The meeting was also attended by officers from other departments including Secretary Auqaf, Commissioner Lahore.

The officers briefed the SMBR about the renovation of shrines and mosques. The renovation work of shrines and mosques is nearing completion. IDEP also briefed on the renovation of Mizar-e-Iqbal and Huzuri Complex. The meeting reviewed the progress in the expansion project of Data Darbar.

SMBR Nabil Javed issued instructions to the IDEP team to review the Data Darbar dome design.

He said that all aspects including security should be taken into account in the renovation, adding that there will be no compromise on quality, the best work should be done.

The meeting discussed in detail about the calligraphy of verses, hadiths.

The SMBR also reviewed the progress in the renovation of Darbar Bhulay Shah and Baba Farid Darbar. Nabil Javed also issued instructions to NESPAK, IDEP, Auqaf and Walled City of Lahore to complete the projects on time. He congratulated Secretary Auqaf and Commissioner Sahiwal for their excellent work.

Recent Stories

Sharjah, Neuchâtel explore collaboration in manuf ..

Sharjah, Neuchâtel explore collaboration in manufacturing, innovation

5 minutes ago
 AUS partners with UT Dallas to launch accelerated ..

AUS partners with UT Dallas to launch accelerated 4+1 engineering programme

5 minutes ago
 Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Teenager Andreeva youngest ..

Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Teenager Andreeva youngest semi-finalist after defeating ..

5 minutes ago
 UAE discusses enhancing parliamentary cooperation ..

UAE discusses enhancing parliamentary cooperation with Iran, Tajikistan

20 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives Khaled bin Mohamed bin Za ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed at Al Maqam Palace in Al A ..

35 minutes ago
 137th Canton Fair launches on April 15 - May 5 in ..

137th Canton Fair launches on April 15 - May 5 in China

50 minutes ago
Xposure 2025 brings 320 powerful stories to its bi ..

Xposure 2025 brings 320 powerful stories to its big screen; unforgettable treat ..

50 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi International Arabian Horse Championship ..

Abu Dhabi International Arabian Horse Championship to get underway tomorrow with ..

1 hour ago
 ECC approves income tax exemptions for ICC Champio ..

ECC approves income tax exemptions for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

1 hour ago
 IPRI holds discussion to improve governance, publi ..

IPRI holds discussion to improve governance, public service

1 hour ago
 Efforts being made to improve common man’s life: ..

Efforts being made to improve common man’s life: Coordinator to Prime Minister ..

1 hour ago
 Gill ton powers India to win over Bangladesh in Ch ..

Gill ton powers India to win over Bangladesh in Champions Trophy

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan