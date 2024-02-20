SMBR Reviews Reforms For Revenue Academy
Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2024 | 07:05 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Nabil Javed conducted a comprehensive review of the ongoing reforms taken for the Revenue Academy during a meeting held here on Tuesday.
Revenue Secretary Shafqatullah Mushtaq provided a detailed briefing to the SMBR, highlighting that over 4,000 employees underwent training at the academy within a year. The training encompassed various officials, including Tehsildar, Patwari, and personnel from the Pakistan Administrative Services (PAS) group.
Expressing a vision for modernization, SMBR Nabil Javed outlined plans to enhance the Revenue Academy's structure. He directed the appointment of a senior officer as the Principal of the Revenue Academy, with a mandate to submit a report within a week. Emphasizing the importance of modern training methods, he stated that such approaches would not only augment the capacity but also enhance the efficiency of officers. The focus remains on aligning the training processes with contemporary standards for sustained professional development.
