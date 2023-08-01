SMBR reviews rehabilitation of flood victims

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Nabeel Javed on Tuesday chaired a meeting to assess rehabilitation measures for flood victims in Sambal Lodia and Thatta of Bhowana Tehsil.

Held here at Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Office, the meeting was attended by PDMA Director General Imran Qureshi, Director Nazia Jabeen, Secretary Irrigation Wasif Khurshid, Commissioner Faisalabad and DC Chiniot. DC Chiniot briefed the meeting about ongoing rehabilitation works and the flood situation.

The SMBR emphasized the importance of ensuring safety measures at locations flowing into the Chenab River due to river erosion.

Immediate funds were pledged for the rehabilitation works, with DC Chiniot given a directive to complete the task on an emergency basis and provide dignified accommodation to the victims as soon as possible. Additionally, a protective embankment would be constructed around Mouza Sahmil, an area severely affected by river erosion, in accordance with the Chief Minister's instructions, he addedThe SMBR said that all available resources would be utilized to rehabilitate the affected people. The victims would not be left alone during this challenging time, as the government was committed to providing support and assistance, he vowed.