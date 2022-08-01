SMBR reviews relief measures in DG Khan flood-hit areas

Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) and Punjab Relief Commissioner Zahid Akhtar Zaman reviewed the relief activities and flood situation in Dera Ghazi Khan during a meeting in the Commissioner's office on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) and Punjab Relief Commissioner Zahid Akhtar Zaman reviewed the relief activities and flood situation in Dera Ghazi Khan during a meeting in the Commissioner's office on Monday.

According to a handout issued here, the Relief Commissioner directed the authorities concerned to speed up the relief operations in the flood affected areas. The number of mobile veterinary dispensaries should be increased in flood-affected areas, he instructed and said that mobile veterinary dispensaries should be called immediately from other districts if needed.

The SMBR said that medical examination of each person and vaccination of cattle should be completed as soon as possible as there was high chance of any outbreak in flood affected areas. He also instructed to adopt precautionary measures to avoid any untoward situation.

He said that transparent survey for redressing the damages should be conducted, adding that all out efforts were being made to provide relief to the people during the current time of trail.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Faisal Fareed while giving a briefing to the Relief Commissioner said that during the recent monsoon and floods in Punjab, 401,970 acres of land had been flooded.

He said a timely relief operation was initiated by the district administration and PDMA with 61 boats and 444 rescuers, adding that all resources were used to provide relief to the people. He said 7,819 people have been provided with medical treatment facilities in the flood relief camp. There were 29 relief camps in the flood affected areas of DG Khan Division and Mianwali, 1,516 people from 176 families were living in the flood relief camp, he briefed. All persons in the relief camp were provided with three meals a day, including clean water, he said. The treatment facilities were still ongoing. He said tents have been distributed in 2,666 households, public awareness was being provided to take precautionary measures to prevent any untoward situation. He said PDMA staff was working 24/7 to guide the public.

PDMA Director Muhammad Usman Khalid, Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan Usman Anwar, Deputy Commissioner DG Khan were present in the meeting.

Later, Relief Commissioner along with PDMA and divisional officers visited the flood affected areas of Tehsil Taunsa Sharif and assessed the damages caused by the flood and inquired about the facilities provided by the district administration.