SMBR Reviews Tax Collection, Facilities

Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2023 | 07:01 PM

Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Nabil Javed, during a meeting held here on Friday, reviewed the tax collection and provision of public facilities in the Board of Revenue

Member Tax briefed the meeting about the progress in Tax Collection Abiyana.

The SMBR issued instructions to develop revenue collection on modern lines. He directed PITB (Punjab Information Technology Board) to prepare an app for all heads of revenue collection and issued instructions to include Abiyana Agricultural Income Tax municipal fees and chowkidara charges in the app.

Nabil Javed said that Lambardar And Patwari will provide information about taxes and bills to the citizens through the app. Citizens will be able to know the rate of taxes and pay through the app.

He further said that provision of facilities related to revenue and property will be ensured. Reforms are being implemented in the Board of Revenue on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab. Facilities will be provided to the citizens at the grass root level, he added.

