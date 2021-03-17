UrduPoint.com
SMBR Sindh For Timely Achievement Of Revenue Targets

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

SMBR Sindh for timely achievement of revenue targets

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Sindh Qazi Shahid Parvez Wednesday directed the officials concerned to resolve genuine complaints of public on priority basis and make efforts to timely achieve the revenue targets set by the government.

This he said while presiding over a high-level meeting alongwith the Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad (SBA) Syed Mohsin Ali Shah, at SBA Commissioner's office Committee Room, said a statement issued here.

The Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Assistant Commissioners (ACs) of all the three districts of the SBA division were also in attendance.

Speaking on the occasion, the SMBR directed to increase the income tax recovery in Sindh up to Rs 20 billions, while it has so far attained Rs 2 billions at present, adding that, all the Revenue officers specially the concerned ACs of Talukas should expedite their efforts in their areas to recover agricultural income tax from the growers.

The SMBR directed the ACs to asses the correct estimates of the crops, otherwise report would be sent to the Chief Secretary based on falsification.

Qazi Shahid Parvez directed the DCs concerned to personally monitor the assessment work of the agricultural income tax being prepared by the taluka ACs and ensure implementation on the notified dateline that is March, 31, 2021.

All the DCs briefed the SMBR regarding agricultural income tax and recoveries from their respective districts.

DC SBA Abrar Ahmad Jafar, DC Sanghar Imran ul Hasan Khawaja, DC Naushahro Feroze Captain (R) Bilal Shahid Rao and other notables attended the meeting.

