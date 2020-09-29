SMBR to start visit of Patwar Khanas across the province from Thursday

On the directives of provincial government, Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Zafar Ali Shah would start visiting Patwar Khanas across the province from Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :On the directives of provincial government, Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Zafar Ali Shah would start visiting Patwar Khanas across the province from Thursday.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, Syed Zafar Ali Shah would start his visit to Patwar Khanas from Peshawar district after which his visits would be extended across the province.

He said that the purpose of the visits was to review public grievances related to Patwar Khans and to take concerted steps accordingly.

The tour program has been finalized and major steps are expected to address public grievances to dispel negative public perceptions about Patwar Khanas.

The visit of SMBR KP would ensure to keep the Patwar Khanas open to the public and to ensure attendance of Patwaris so that the people had access to timely revenue services, the statement concluded.