UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SMBR To Start Visit Of Patwar Khanas Across The Province From Thursday

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 07:35 PM

SMBR to start visit of Patwar Khanas across the province from Thursday

On the directives of provincial government, Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Zafar Ali Shah would start visiting Patwar Khanas across the province from Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :On the directives of provincial government, Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Zafar Ali Shah would start visiting Patwar Khanas across the province from Thursday.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, Syed Zafar Ali Shah would start his visit to Patwar Khanas from Peshawar district after which his visits would be extended across the province.

He said that the purpose of the visits was to review public grievances related to Patwar Khans and to take concerted steps accordingly.

The tour program has been finalized and major steps are expected to address public grievances to dispel negative public perceptions about Patwar Khanas.

The visit of SMBR KP would ensure to keep the Patwar Khanas open to the public and to ensure attendance of Patwaris so that the people had access to timely revenue services, the statement concluded.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit From Government

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed inaugurates digital platform for ..

39 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler briefed on programmes and strategy of ..

54 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler issues Resolution restructuri ..

1 hour ago

World-class commentary panel to bring National T20 ..

1 hour ago

Food system transformation cannot be achieved with ..

1 minute ago

Power shutdown notice in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.