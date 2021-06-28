SMBR visits newly built Information Directorate office

The Senior Member Board of Revenue Sindh Alamuddin Bullo on Monday said that in order to face the challenges of climate change, it was imperative to plant trees

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :The Senior Member board of Revenue Sindh Alamuddin Bullo on Monday said that in order to face the challenges of climate change, it was imperative to plant trees.

He said that for bringing change, it was not necessary to do only big things but doing small good deeds and performing one's duties properly could also bring change in the society.

He was talking to the officers and staff of the Sindh Information Department during his visit to the newly-constructed building of Directorate of information Hyderabad.

Secretary Board of Revenue Nazir Ahmad Qureshi, Divisional Director Information Hyderabad Sawai Khan Chhalgari, Divisional Forest Officer Imran Bhutto, Deputy Directors Information Shehzad Shaikh, Shabana Channa, Naila Sheikh, Former Deputy Director Information Ghulam Rasool, Information Officers Muhammad Yaqoob, Alamgir Ranjhani, Saleem Jatoi and others were also present on the occasion.

Bullo said that this was the age of advanced media, particularly social media where instant and timely news was important.

After Karachi, Hyderabad is the most important division in terms of professional responsibilities, he said.

He underlined the need of ensuring better publicity of the government's public welfare projects so that people could get maximum benefits from them.

He said that the officers of the Information Department should learn from their senior officers and perform duties in accordance with the requirements of this modern age.

Earlier, Senior Member Board of Revenue Sindh Alamuddin Bullo and Secretary Board of Revenue Nazir Ahmad Qureshi planted saplings in the premises of Directorate of Information and visited various sections of the directorate.

On the occasion, Divisional Director Information Hyderabad Sawai Khan Chhalgari, Town Officer Kario Ghanwar and Raja Mushtaq Bhatti presented traditional gift of Sindh Ajrak and Sindhi Topi to SMBR Alamuddin Bullo and Secretary Nazir Ahmad Qureshi.