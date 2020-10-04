SMBR visits Patwar Khanas check revenue record

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Syed Zafar Ali Shah Sunday visited various Patwar Khanas of Peshawar and checked the revenue record.

Member Board of Revenue Muhammad Amin, Tehsildar on Special Duty Rahim Shah, Staff Officer Arshad Abbasi, Assistant Commissioners and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

During the visit, Syed Zafar Ali Shah inspected different parts of the Patwar Khanas and was given a detailed briefing on revenue matters.

Speaking on the occasion SMBR said that he visiting different Patwar Khanas across the province on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz.

SMBR directed the concern officers to resolve all the problems and facilitate people.

He said that action will be taken if any revenue official found absent or guilty.