UrduPoint.com

SMBR Visits Revenue Academy Peshawar

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2022 | 07:58 PM

SMBR visits Revenue Academy Peshawar

Newly appointed Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR), Syed Zakir Hussain Afridi Friday visited Revenue Academy Peshawar and inspected its various sections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Newly appointed Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR), Syed Zakir Hussain Afridi Friday visited Revenue Academy Peshawar and inspected its various sections.

He visited land computerization office of the academy and checked record and training laboratory.

During his visit, Zakir Hussain Afridi was informed that for the first time in history of the country, training of female patwaris would be completed in March.

He was told that 47 service delivery centers have been made functional at district level while remaining eleven would start working in current year.

He was informed that services of land transfer, allotment, record correction and registry was being provided to people at the same place in service delivery centers.

Speaking on the occasion SMBR said that new patwaris would be given training of modern information technology system with an aim to enhance their capabilities and improvement of service delivery system.

Related Topics

Peshawar Technology Visit Same March Afridi

Recent Stories

Sri Lankan officials visit Punjab Safe Cities Auth ..

Sri Lankan officials visit Punjab Safe Cities Authority

47 seconds ago
 AVLS arrests 19 vehicle lifters, recovers 29 vehic ..

AVLS arrests 19 vehicle lifters, recovers 29 vehicles

49 seconds ago
 NMU honours 350 graduates in 2022 convocation

NMU honours 350 graduates in 2022 convocation

2 minutes ago
 Biden Hails US-EU Privacy Shield Deal as 'Major Br ..

Biden Hails US-EU Privacy Shield Deal as 'Major Breakthrough' in Transatlantic D ..

2 minutes ago
 Switzerland Not Planning to Ban RT, Sputnik - Fede ..

Switzerland Not Planning to Ban RT, Sputnik - Federal Council

2 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Moldovan Ambassad ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Moldovan Ambassador, Delivers Note Verbale

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>