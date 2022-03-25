SMBR visits Revenue Academy Peshawar

Newly appointed Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR), Syed Zakir Hussain Afridi Friday visited Revenue Academy Peshawar and inspected its various sections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Newly appointed Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR), Syed Zakir Hussain Afridi Friday visited Revenue Academy Peshawar and inspected its various sections.

He visited land computerization office of the academy and checked record and training laboratory.

During his visit, Zakir Hussain Afridi was informed that for the first time in history of the country, training of female patwaris would be completed in March.

He was told that 47 service delivery centers have been made functional at district level while remaining eleven would start working in current year.

He was informed that services of land transfer, allotment, record correction and registry was being provided to people at the same place in service delivery centers.

Speaking on the occasion SMBR said that new patwaris would be given training of modern information technology system with an aim to enhance their capabilities and improvement of service delivery system.