SMBR Visits Service Delivery Center Shami Road
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2024 | 10:33 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR), Imtiaz Hussain Shah has said that revenue record of 199 villages of provincial metropolis has been computerized and work is underway on the remaining four.
He said this during his visit to Service Delivery Center Shami Road on Friday.
He said that government is providing all revenue related services to people at a single facility.
He also inaugurated work to increase counters and construct a separate counter and office for women visiting the service delivery center. He also met with visitors and listened to their problems.
On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar highlighted the services and facilities being provided to people in the center.
