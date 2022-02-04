SMBZAN Institute of Cardiology likely to inaugurate by CM soon

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :The Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo is expected to inaugurate the Sheikh Muhammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan (SMBZAN) Institute of Cardiology Quetta soon as the development work has been completed, said a senior official of Balochistan government on Friday.

Talking to APP, he said the government has approved budget, the recruitment of human resources and salary package of doctors and other staff for running the institute.

The government had already provided required and modern equipment to the first-ever cardiac institute of 120-bed was developed in Quetta in collaboration with the government of United Arab Emirate (UAE).

The official said the project at a cast of Rs 3 billion was initiated in 2019 after Prime Minister Imran Khan laid down its foundation.

He added that it had a capacity to treat hundreds of patients on daily basis.

He said currently, the cardiac patients were being referred to the different hospitals of the country, which was putting extra burden and causing problem for the locals, as well.

He said the provincial government was striving to extend best healthcare services to the people at their doorstep.

He said around 15 District Headquarters Hospitals of the province will be initially connected to the institute via satellite.

The hospital will be activated in three phases. Initially, Cardiology, Cardiac surgery, Pediatric Cardiology, Radiology, Nuclear medicine and Pathology facilities will be available in the hospital.

In Phase I, OPD includes Diagnostic Investigation, Pathology Lab, ECG / Echotest, CT Scan and MRI would be activated in the hospital.

Phase II Patient admissions and emergency rooms will begin three months after the OPD operates. In Phase III, within three months of the start of Phase II, Angiography Lab, Cardiac Angioplasty, Cardiac Operation Theater, Bypass and Open Heart Surgery will be started.

Nuclear medicine department, test through gamma camera and Balochistan's first-ever abdominal scan will begin in the hospital. Stomach scans can also be used to diagnose cardiac and cancer-related diseases.

A staff of 161 paramedical persons has been deployed for the first phase and 201 vacancies have also been advertised for OPD.

