SMC assigned task for cleanliness during Muharram

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) has been assigned task to carryout cleanliness at religious premises and procession routes in Sukkur during Ashura of Muharram-ul-Haram.

In this connection, a meeting held on chaired by Deputy Mayor Sukkur Dr Arshad Mughal at his office on Monday.

Dr Mughal emphasised that the district adminstration had implemented foolproof security measures for Muharram, with continuous monitoring of the routes for congregations and processions. "I am hopeful that the days of Muharram will pass peacefully," he added.

He said that the teams of SMC will carry out cleanliness around Imambargahs and on the routes of processions pertaining to Muharram-ul-Haram.

He said that the all possible facilities would be provided for peaceful Muharram processions in the district.