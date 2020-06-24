UrduPoint.com
SMC Budget To Be Presented On June 25

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 03:15 PM

SMC budget to be presented on June 25

The Sukkur Municipal Corporation's (SMC) budget for the upcoming financial year will be presented in the hall of Pir Illahi Bux Tower on June 25

According to Sukkur Mayor Barristor Arslan Shaikh more development projects have been incorporated in the next fiscal year's budget compared to the current year's, said a release here on Wednesday.

According to Sukkur Mayor Barristor Arslan Shaikh more development projects have been incorporated in the next fiscal year's budget compared to the current year's, said a release here on Wednesday.

