SMC budget to be presented on June 25

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :The Sukkur Municipal Corporation's (SMC) budget for the upcoming financial year will be presented in the hall of Pir Illahi Bux Tower on June 25.

According to Sukkur Mayor Barristor Arslan Shaikh more development projects have been incorporated in the next fiscal year's budget compared to the current year's, said a release here on Wednesday.