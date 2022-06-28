SMC chalks out contingency plan to ensure cleanliness: Muhammad Ali

UrduPoint.com

Sukkur Municipal Corporate (SMC) Tuesday chalked out a comprehensive contingency plan to ensure cleanliness and maintain hygienic conditions in the city during Eidul Azha

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Sukkur Municipal Corporate (SMC) Tuesday chalked out a comprehensive contingency plan to ensure cleanliness and maintain hygienic conditions in the city during Eidul Azha.

It was decided in a meeting to take measures for the purpose such as deployment of workers and machinery at the animal markets designated by the district government, distribution of customized waste bags and spreading general awareness regarding operational procedures.

According to Municipal Commissioner Sukkur, Muhammad Ali Shaikh, negligence on the part of workers would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against the violators.

Meanwhile, the sale of sacrificial animals has started in the city. Traders have started bringing animals to the designated markets from far flung areas. The Taluka Municipal Administration (TMA) has imposed a ban on the entry of sacrificial animals into the city areas.

The district administration Sukkur has set up a Maveshi Mandi for the sale of sacrificial animals in the city at the Station Road.

