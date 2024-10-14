SMC Conducts Cleaning Operations In Sukkur
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2024 | 06:50 PM
Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Monday conducted uninterrupted cleaning operations throughout the city, ensuring optimal sanitation facilities for residents
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Monday conducted uninterrupted cleaning operations throughout the city, ensuring optimal sanitation facilities for residents.
Sanitation teams of the SMC, under the guidance of Sukkur Mayor Barrister Arslan Sheikh, remained active even during holidays.
In addition to street cleaning, parks were also cleared as part of the grand waste clearance activity, during tons of city waste was transported in the past 24 hours. The cleaning teams were deployed in several areas to enhance cleaning efforts.
SMC officers and operational teams are working in three shifts and all necessary measures are being taken to ensure a clean environment for the residents.
Recent Stories
Pakistan determined to win 2nd test against England: ) Pakistan cricket team's A ..
PPP leader for immediate convening of CCI meeting
SCO summit to boost Pak image, economic prospects: Kissan Ittehad
WCLA launches guided tour of Lahore Fort hidden places
French government wants new immigration law in 2025
45,336 special persons registered for Himmat card
BISP chairperson, Sindh Education Minister discuss initiatives for skill develop ..
ANF seizes 25 kg drugs from New Zealand bound parcel
DC reviews implementation of CM initiatives
DC visits District Council office
Dep Speaker Sindh Assembly highlights PPP's commitment to religious harmony
DPO holds open court
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPP leader for immediate convening of CCI meeting54 seconds ago
-
SCO summit to boost Pak image, economic prospects: Kissan Ittehad56 seconds ago
-
WCLA launches guided tour of Lahore Fort hidden places58 seconds ago
-
45,336 special persons registered for Himmat card46 seconds ago
-
BISP chairperson, Sindh Education Minister discuss initiatives for skill development of beneficiarie ..47 seconds ago
-
ANF seizes 25 kg drugs from New Zealand bound parcel49 seconds ago
-
DC reviews implementation of CM initiatives50 seconds ago
-
DC visits District Council office37 seconds ago
-
Dep Speaker Sindh Assembly highlights PPP's commitment to religious harmony39 seconds ago
-
DPO holds open court40 seconds ago
-
UoS VC visit to China strengthens academic, technology ties42 seconds ago
-
Commissioner Kohat Division, Syed Mutasim Billah Shah chairs meeting to resolve issues44 seconds ago